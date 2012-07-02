版本:
2012年 7月 3日

Groupon Chairman to focus more on his VC firm

SAN FRANCISCO, July 2 Groupon Inc. Chairman Eric Lefkofsky said on Monday he is stepping back from hands-on, operational involvement in the world's largest daily deal company to focus more on his venture capital firm Lightbank.

Lefkofsky wrote on his personal blog that he looks forward to continuing to work with Groupon Chief Executive Andrew Mason as Chairman of Groupon's board of directors.

"But in the meantime, I've immersed myself in Lightbank and am focused on growing the company," Lefkofsky wrote.

