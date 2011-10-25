Groupon Sues former sales managers who joined Google

Oct 24 Groupon Inc sued two former sales
managers who held confidential information before they quit the
daily deal company to join Google Inc's (GOOG.O) competing
daily deals site, a court filing showed.
The case filed in an Illinois court on Oct. 21, named
former Groupon employees Brian Hanna and Michael Nolan, who
left the company in September to join Google Offers.
The court filing said Hanna and Nolan's employment at
Google would result in the confidential trade secrets being
revealed to Google.
The hiring of Hanna and Nolan by Google breaches their
employment agreement with Groupon, which bars them from working
with a direct competitor for 24 months after leaving the
company, Groupon said.
Groupon seeks a court order to prevent the former employees
from disclosing confidential information to Google, which would
continue to "irreparably" harm it.
Last year, Groupon rejected a $6 billion buyout offer from
Google. Groupon plans to raise as much as $540 million in an
initial public offering. It aims to sell 30 million shares, or
less than 5 percent of the company, at between $16 and $18
each, according to a regulatory filing on Oct. 21.
Google and Groupon were not immediately available for
comment.
The case is In re: Groupon Inc. v. Brian Hanna and Michael
Nolan, Cook County, Illinois, Circuit Court, Chancery Division
(Chicago), No. 11CH36731.
(Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore, editing by
Bernard Orr)