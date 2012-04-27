Groupon gets new "Goods" chief from eBay - memo

April 27 Groupon Inc has hired another former eBay Inc executive to head its discount retailing arm Groupon Goods starting Monday, according to an internal email obtained by Reuters on Friday.

The online coupon company named Faisal Masud to head the unit. Masud, who was head of global delivery experience at eBay, will report to Kal Raman, whom Groupon named head of its Americas region on Thursday.

Masud takes over from Rajen Ruparell, who was in charge of the division and will move into a global sales leadership role, Chief Executive Andrew Mason said in the email.

Groupon Goods is one of the company's newer businesses, and its first foray into more traditional e-commerce, dominated by Amazon.com Inc.

Through this unit, the company offers discounts on products, along with its regular daily deals, which typically focus on restaurants and services like massages and yoga classes.

Groupon Goods has seen some initial success, although some analysts note that profit margins on the business may be thinner than on Groupon's main daily deal business.