Groupon shuts some China offices and cuts staff-WSJ

SHANGHAI Aug 24 Daily deals website Groupon has shut more than 10 offices around China and laid off hundreds of staff as competition in the group buying sector heats up, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Former and current employees of Gaopeng, the Chinese joint venture operated by Groupon and Tencent Holdings , said more than 10 offices around China have been closed, including one in the northern city of Tangshan, the paper reported.

"They've been firing people for at least three months," James Liu, a photographer for GaoPeng was quoted by the paper as saying.

Groupon and GaoPeng told the Wall Street Journal that the office closures are part of a change in strategy. A spokesman for GaoPeng said the firm planned to focus on middle- to large-sized cities.

Groupon said earlier this month that it was cutting some underperforming staff at its Chinese joint venture Gaopeng. Gaopeng, has a small slice of the group-buying market in China, behind more popular sites such as Lashou, Meituan, Wuwutuan. (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)