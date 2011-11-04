UPDATE 1-Groupon IPO priced at $20 per share

(Adds detail)

Nov 3 U.S. daily deals site Groupon Inc said late Thursday its initial public offering of 35 million Class A shares was priced at $20 per share.

Groupon said it also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 5.2 million shares of Class A common stock to cover over-allotments. (Reporting by Sakthi Prasad; Editing by Matt Driskill)