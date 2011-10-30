Investors should avoid Groupon IPO-Barron's

COLUMN-Millennial parents still like to tap the Bank of Mom & Dad
NEW YORK, Feb 6 The Bank of Mom & Dad is busy these days.
Oct 30 Investors may want to avoid Groupon Inc's high-profile IPO this week because the deals and coupon website operator has an unproven earnings record and slow growth, according to Barron's newspaper.
Groupon is considering raising the price range in its initial public offering, set for Thursday, as underwriters grow more confident about demand. The company is considering raising the IPO price range and could file an amended IPO prospectus early next week, a source told Reuters this past week. [ID:nN1E79R21E]
But Groupon's lack of earnings, slowing growth and challenges from competitors including Google and Facebook, casts a shadow on any initial rise in the shares, Barron's said.
"Any price gain would have less to do with the company's strategic plan than its strategy to milk its IPO for all it's worth," the newspaper said in its Oct. 31 issue.
"A $10 billion market value is a lot for a company with no profits and an unproven business model," it added. "This IPO is one deal to avoid." (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer, Editing by Maureen Bavdek)
NEW YORK, Feb 6 The Bank of Mom & Dad is busy these days.
NEW YORK, Feb 5 With Americans' attention more finely tuned to the political climate under U.S. President Donald Trump, brands that dove headfirst into that conversation generated the most reaction from viewers during Sunday's Super Bowl.
* Futures down: Dow 29 pts, S&P 4 pts, Nasdaq 9.75 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)