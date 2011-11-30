版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 1日 星期四 06:56 BJT

Groupon CFO says global demand very strong

Nov 30 Groupon Inc Chief Financial Officer Jason Child said on Wednesday that the company's international business is still growing strongly, despite turmoil in Europe.

Child said global demand for the company's daily deals and other offers was "very strong," during a presentation to investors at a conference in Scottsdale, Arizona.

