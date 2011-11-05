UPDATE 5-Groupon shares surge but concerns linger

* Shares close at $26.11, 31 percent above $20 IPO price
* Shares surge as much as 56 percent on first day
* Early exuberance driven in part by small float
* Investors concerned about business model, competition
By Clare Baldwin and Alistair Barr
NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 4 Shares of Groupon
Inc (GRPN.O) surged as much as 56 percent on Friday, a solid
debut aided by a small number of shares sold, yet still fell
short of the first-day performances of recent Internet IPOs.
Groupon's stock closed up 31 percent but the first day pop
paled in comparison to LinkedIn LNKD.N, the professional
social network that went public in May, whose shares doubled in
their debut. Real estate website Zillow (Z.O) also nearly
doubled in its debut in July.
Groupon sells Internet coupons for everything from spa
treatments to nose jobs and is one of this year's most closely
watched IPOs. It has won plaudits for its phenomenal growth,
but its ability to sustain that expansion in the face of
intense competition from the likes of Google Inc (GOOG.O) has
been questioned.
Still, a strong first few trading days could help other
private Web companies -- such as Angie's List, social gaming
firm Zynga and even Facebook -- pursue their own IPOs.
Groupon's offering, the largest by a U.S. Internet company
since Google's in 2004, is the first major IPO since the market
descended into a slump in August. There remains a huge backlog
of companies that filed to go public earlier this year, then
put their plans on hold.
"They wanted to have a decent pop on the stock so they
didn't take that much public," said David Berman, a consumer
technology and retail specialist at hedge fund firm Durban
Capital. "They created demand by limiting supply, and they got
the pop."
After a grueling year of preparing for the IPO, Chief
Executive Andrew Mason -- now worth $1.2 billion with ownership
of over 46 million shares -- and Chairman Eric Lefkofsky rang
the opening bell on the Nasdaq, then hugged in Times Square.
Dozens of people involved in the IPO -- including bankers,
investors, current and former employees -- painted a picture of
the excruciating path the three-year-old Web phenom took to
become the first daily deals site to go public in the United
States. [ID:nN1E7A22GV]
"We continue to be concerned about Groupon's model,
especially given the low barrier for entry into this space,"
said Michael Yoshikami, head of money-management firm YCMNET
Investment Committee. "But it's a familiar name and investors
tend to gravitate to familiar names at first."
The shares rose as high as $31.14, or 56 percent above the
IPO price, at one point pushing the market value of the company
to $19.9 billion. They closed at $26.11, 31 percent above their
$20 IPO price and granting Groupon a value of $16.7 billion.
CRACKLE AND POP
Groupon put up the third-highest trading volume on the
Nasdaq Friday, with nearly 50 million shares changing hands.
A spokeswoman for Deutsche Boerse AG's (DB1Gn.DE)
International Securities Exchange said it expects to list
options on Groupon on Nov. 14, with other major exchanges
expected to follow suit. Options can be used to bet on the
direction of stocks, or to hedge stock positions.
Groupon was founded in October 2008 and has never been
profitable. In the nine months ended Sept. 30, it posted a net
loss attributable to common stockholders of $308.1 million on
revenue of $1.1 billion.
Employees at company headquarters in Chicago donned lime
green T-shirts emblazoned with the company's ticker symbol
"GRPN" printed in old, ticker-tape-style lettering.
Some analysts and investors warn that Groupon's early surge
could be a short-term phenomenon and its shares could reverse
course and trade down like those of Internet radio station
Pandora Media Inc (P.N).
There are still lingering questions about Groupon's
business model and about competition from better-funded rivals
such as Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and Google.
Groupon has lost two chief operating officers in the past
year and had to adjust its accounting twice under regulatory
pressure.
Still, a small float helped drum up demand.
On Thursday, Groupon upsized its IPO and sold 35 million
shares for $20 each. But that stake amounts to only about 5
percent of the company. Underwriters on the IPO were led by
Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse.
The $700 million raised was on the larger side for a U.S.
IPO, but the 5.5 percent represented the second-smallest share
float in the United States in the past decade, according to
capital markets data provider Ipreo.
"There's a lot of excitement around the shares. But we
should put this in context. The company sold 35 million shares
and almost 29 million traded in less than an hour," Morningstar
analyst Rick Summer said. That suggested heavy "flipping", or
investors selling stock they got in the IPO.
"We don't think they can have 50 percent growth and make
money at the same time," Summer said. "They have to pay to
launch new categories, get new merchants and new customers.
They have to spend to grow."
