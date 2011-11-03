Groupon IPO prices above range -market source

Nov 3 Daily deals site Groupon Inc (GRPN.O) priced shares in its initial public offering at $20, above the initial range, a market source said on Thursday.

The company sold 35 million shares for $20 each, raising $700 million, the source said. It had filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to sell 30 million shares for $16 to $18 each. (Reporting by Clare Baldwin in New York and Alistair Barr in San Francisco; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)