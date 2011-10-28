版本:
Groupon considering raising IPO price range -source

Oct 28 Groupon Inc is considering raising its IPO price range due to investor demand a source familiar with the situation said on Friday.

Groupon is currently on file to sell shares for $16 to $18 each. It could file an amended IPO prospectus with a new price range early next week, according to the source.

Groupon declined to comment.

The news was first reported by Bloomberg. (Reporting by Clare Baldwin in New York; editing by Carol Bishopric)

