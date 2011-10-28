Groupon considering raising IPO price range -source

Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
Oct 28 Groupon Inc is considering raising its IPO price range due to investor demand a source familiar with the situation said on Friday.
Groupon is currently on file to sell shares for $16 to $18 each. It could file an amended IPO prospectus with a new price range early next week, according to the source.
Groupon declined to comment.
The news was first reported by Bloomberg. (Reporting by Clare Baldwin in New York; editing by Carol Bishopric)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.