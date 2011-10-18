版本:
Groupon planning to launch IPO roadshow next week -source

Oct 18 Groupon is tentatively planning to launch its IPO roadshow next week, on Monday or Tuesday, a source familiar with the situation said.

The information is not public and the source declined to be named. The news was first reported on the AllThingsD blog. (Reporting by Clare Baldwin in New York)

