Groupon cutting back size of IPO -sources

NEW YORK Oct 19 Daily deals site Groupon is
set to raise less than the amount it initially filed for in its
IPO paperwork, two sources familiar with the situation said on
Wednesday.
Groupon in June filed to raise up to $750 million in its
IPO. One source familiar with the situation said it is now
planning to raise less than that amount, but not significantly
less. A second source familiar with the situation said it is
now planning to raise about $500 million.
The information is not public and the sources declined to
be named.
(Reporting by Clare Baldwin, editing by Bernard Orr)