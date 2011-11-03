Groupon IPO prices above range -market source

BRIEF-Redflex says resolved all matters in relation to Qui Tam civil litigation
* Legal settlement with the city of Chicago - Qui Tam claim-rdf.ax
Nov 3 Daily deals site Groupon Inc (GRPN.O) priced shares in its initial public offering at $20, above the initial range, a market source said on Thursday.
The company sold 35 million shares for $20 each, raising $700 million, the source said. It had filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to sell 30 million shares for $16 to $18 each. (Reporting by Clare Baldwin in New York and Alistair Barr in San Francisco; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
SYDNEY, Feb 6 After a long pause, the auctioneer commissioned to sell a northern Sydney beach-side apartment for in excess of A$800,000 ($614,391) puts his gavel away, unable to entice a single bid.
BEIJING/LOS ANGELES, Feb 5 As millions around the world settle into couches and tune into the Super Bowl on big-screen TVs on Sunday, fans in China will be watching the American football championship on mobile phones and tablets - on their way to work.