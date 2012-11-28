UPDATE 2-Beleaguered Groupon CEO says would fire himself if needed

* Mason says would fire himself if he was wrong for the job
* Groupon board holds regular meeting on Thursday
* Mason: would be "weird" if his performance not discussed
* Shares rise 8 percent
By Liana B. Baker
NEW YORK, Nov 28 Groupon Inc Chief
Executive Andrew Mason, under fire for a plunging share price
and tapering growth, declared on Wednesday he would fire himself
if he ever thought he was the wrong man for the job.
Mason, whose performance at the helm will come under
scrutiny from his board of directors during a regular board
meeting Thursday, said it would be "weird" if they did not. But
he said he believed the board was comfortable with his strategy.
Shares in the company, once touted as innovating local
business advertising t hrough the marketing of Internet discounts
on everything from spa treatments to dining, surged 8 p ercent to
$4.25 i n the afternoon.
"It would be more noteworthy if the board wasn't discussing
whether I'm the right guy for the job," Mason said in an
interview from a Business Insider conference in New York. "If I
ever thought I wasn't the right guy for the job, I'd be the
first person to fire myself."
"As the founder and creator of Groupon, as a large
shareholder..., I care far more about the success of the
business than I do about my role as CEO," he said.
Groupon has shed four-fifths of its value since its public
trading debut as an investor favorite during last year's
consumer dotcom IPO boom, and Mason himself has presided over a
string of high-profile executive departures.
Wall Street has grown uneasy about the viability of its
business as fever for daily deals has cooled among consumers and
merchants, hurting its growth rate.
In the interview broadcast from the conference, the
outspoken and sometimes-zany co-founder argued his company was
going through a period of volatility but believed it was on the
right path. Groupon's efforts to reduce its reliance on plain
vanilla deals include bumping up its "Goods" retail business,
increasing the selection of "persistent" or long-running deals,
and allowing users to search for such deals on demand.
Shares in Groupon spiked after the interview and were up 8
p ercent at $4.2 6, still way below its $20 market debut price.
Groupon and rivals in the daily deals business, like
Amazon.com-backed LivingSocial, were supposed to change
the very nature of small-business advertising. Instead, they
were forced to revamp their business models as evidence mounts
that their strategy was flawed.
This month, Groupon reported another quarter of
disappointing earnings, and its stock went as low as $2.60 on
Nov. 12.
Europe has been a particular problem for Groupon, partly
because the sovereign debt crisis has sapped demand for
higher-priced deals. Groupon was also offering steeper
discounts, turning off some European merchants.
International revenue, which includes Europe, grew just 3
percent to $277 million in the third quarter, while North
American revenue surged 80 percent to $292 million.
Adding to its difficulties, the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission is looking into Groupon's accounting and disclosures,
areas that raised questions among some analysts during its IPO.
But Mason shrugged off speculation that the company might
run into a cash crunch and go bankrupt. The company has said it
had $1.2 billion in cash and equivalents with no long-term debt.
"There was a period when those stories started that I'd go
to my CFO ... and say: 'how would that happen, walk me through
what would be required for us to actually go bankrupt'," Mason
said. "And it's like an end of days, apocalyptic scenario. The
business would have to go into severe negative growth for
something like this. The scenario is so absurd there's no
evidence for it."