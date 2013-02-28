版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 1日 星期五 05:33 BJT

Groupon replaces CEO Andrew Mason, looks for new chief

SAN FRANCISCO Feb 28 Groupon Inc replaced CEO Andrew Mason at the helm on Thursday, a day after posting a dismal set of quarterly results, and appointed co-founder Eric Lefkofsky and board member Ted Leonsis as interim chief executives.

The daily deals company said it has begun a search for a new CEO.

Shares in the company leapt 8 percent to $4.90 in after-hours trade, from a close of $4.53 on the Nasdaq.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐