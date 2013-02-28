Groupon replaces CEO Andrew Mason, looks for new chief

China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 28 Groupon Inc replaced CEO Andrew Mason at the helm on Thursday, a day after posting a dismal set of quarterly results, and appointed co-founder Eric Lefkofsky and board member Ted Leonsis as interim chief executives.
The daily deals company said it has begun a search for a new CEO.
Shares in the company leapt 8 percent to $4.90 in after-hours trade, from a close of $4.53 on the Nasdaq.
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.