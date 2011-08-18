Groupon shares mobile location plans with Congress

* Company discloses location-tracking plans
* Markey approves of Groupon's mobile 'opt-in'
By Alistair Barr
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 18 Groupon Inc disclosed
some details of its plan to offer location-based offers through
mobile phones when the largest daily deal company responded on
Thursday to Congressional questions about its privacy
policies.
Groupon general counsel David Schellhase said the company
is developing technology that will track customers' location,
even if they don't have a Groupon app open on their phones,
according to an Aug. 10 letter to the co-chairmen of the House
Bi-Partisan Privacy Caucus: Joe Barton, a Texas Republican, and
Edward Markey, a Massachusetts Democrat.
"Groupon currently does not access location data when the
Groupon mobile application is not running. However, our
customers are asking for services that require this
functionality," Schellhase wrote in the letter, a copy of which
was released on Thursday by Barton and Markey.
The congressmen wrote to Groupon Chief Executive Andrew
Mason in July asking about the company's new privacy and data
collection policy.
Groupon, which filed recently for a $750 million initial
public offering, collects data on customers so it can offer
more appropriate bargains, increasing the chances subscribers
will buy them.
Groupon and rivals including LivingSocial are offering more
instant deals that require location information. This is a
potentially lucrative new part of the daily deal sector, but it
has increased concern about privacy.
"A customer may wish to have a 'push' notification appear
in her email around the noon hour to alert her that a lunch
special is being offered at a nearby restaurant," Schellhase
wrote in his Aug. 10 letter.
"In order to choose a relevant deal for the user at the
correct time, location information would need to be collected
about the user just before noon, even if the Groupon mobile
application is not running on the device at that time," he
explained. "We are working to provide this type of
functionality in the future."
Schellhase stressed that customers must "explicitly
consent" to give their location information to Groupon,
otherwise the company won't collect the data.
Markey expressed satisfaction with Groupon's approach.
"It's appropriate that Groupon currently uses an opt-in
feature for location-based services," he said in a statement on
Thursday. "This enables consumers to decide whether to grant
permission for Groupon to pinpoint where a consumer is at any
given moment so it can make offers tailored to that location."
(Reporting by Alistair Barr; Editing by Gary Hill)