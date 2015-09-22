Groupon to cut about 1,100 jobs worldwide

BRIEF-Qualcomm terms Apple's claims on lawsuit "baseless"
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 22 Groupon Inc, the operator of daily deals website groupon.com, said it planned to cut about 1,100 jobs globally as part of a restructuring plan.
Groupon said on Tuesday it expected to incur pretax charges of up to $35 million, including about $22 million-$24 million in the third quarter of 2015, related to the job cuts. (1.usa.gov/1NQZIWX) (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan 20 After revolutionizing television with bold, award-winning original content, streaming networks are on the cusp of their first potential Oscar wins, and are back at the Sundance film festival looking for more awards-worthy fare.