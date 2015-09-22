版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 22日 星期二 21:09 BJT

Groupon to cut about 1,100 jobs worldwide

Sept 22 Groupon Inc, the operator of daily deals website groupon.com, said it planned to cut about 1,100 jobs globally as part of a restructuring plan.

Groupon said on Tuesday it expected to incur pretax charges of up to $35 million, including about $22 million-$24 million in the third quarter of 2015, related to the job cuts. (1.usa.gov/1NQZIWX) (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

