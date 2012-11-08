Groupon reports quarterly revenue below analyst estimates

SAN FRANCISCO Nov 8 Groupon Inc reported disappointing third-quarter results, sending shares of the daily deal website down more than 10 percent in after-hours trading.

Revenue was $568.6 million in the third quarter, compared with $430.2 million in the third quarter of 2011.

Groupon reported a net loss of $3 million, or zero cents per common share in the period, versus a net loss of $54.2 million, or 18 cents a share, in the third quarter of 2011

Groupon was expected to make 3 cents a share, on revenue of $590 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Groupon shares were down 12.2 percent to $3.44 in after-hours trade on Thursday.