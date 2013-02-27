Groupon revenue climbs 30 pct, forecast weak

SAN FRANCISCO Feb 27 Groupon Inc on Wednesday reported a 30 percent increase in fourth-quarter revenue, but the world's largest daily deals company issued a weak forecast.

Fourth-quarter revenue was $638.3 million, compared with $492.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2011.

The company said it expected first-quarter revenue to be between $560 million and $610 million. Doug Anmuth, an analyst at J.P. Morgan, was looking for first-quarter revenue of $630 million.