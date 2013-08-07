Groupon quarterly revenue exceeds analyst estimates

UPDATE 2-7-Eleven operator to buy U.S. stores from Sunoco for $3.3 bln
* 7-Eleven Inc has 8,700 North America stores; targets 10,000
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 7 Groupon Inc on Wednesday reported quarterly revenue of $608.7 million, a stronger-than-expected result that lends credence to the deals site's new mobile-centric strategy.
With its core, daily deals business model in steep decline over the past year, the Chicago-based company in recent months has re-invented itself as a more traditional e-commerce business that sells long-term deals through its smartphone app. Shares of the company have risen roughly 80 percent since Jan. 1.
Analysts on average expected $606.2 million in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* 7-Eleven Inc has 8,700 North America stores; targets 10,000
LONDON, April 6 Ryanair, Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers, plans to pivot its growth away from Britain over the next two years as the country negotiates its exit from the European Union, its finance director said on Thursday.
LONDON, April 6 Stocks slipped and bonds rose on Thursday, with risk appetite soured by signs the Federal Reserve might start paring asset holdings later this year just as the chance of early U.S. fiscal stimulus seems to be evaporating.