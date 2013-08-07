Groupon quarterly revenue exceeds analyst estimates

SAN FRANCISCO Aug 7 Groupon Inc on Wednesday reported quarterly revenue of $608.7 million, a stronger-than-expected result that lends credence to the deals site's new mobile-centric strategy.

With its core, daily deals business model in steep decline over the past year, the Chicago-based company in recent months has re-invented itself as a more traditional e-commerce business that sells long-term deals through its smartphone app. Shares of the company have risen roughly 80 percent since Jan. 1.

Analysts on average expected $606.2 million in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.