2013年 5月 9日

Groupon quarterly revenue tops estimates, shares jump

SAN FRANCISCO May 8 Groupon Inc reported better-then-expected quarterly revenue on Wednesday, and shares of the world's largest daily deals company rose more than 10 percent.

First-quarter revenue rose to $601.4 million from $559.3 million a year earlier. Groupon was expected to generate revenue of $590 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Groupon shares surged 12 percent to $6.26 in after-hours trading.
