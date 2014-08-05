版本:
Groupon cuts 2014 outlook, shares slide 12 percent

SAN FRANCISCO Aug 5 Groupon Inc cut its full-year earnings outlook on Tuesday, citing the need to maintain a high level of marketing spending as the once-red-hot Internet coupons and marketing service attempts to become a more comprehensive online retailer.

The company's shares slid more than 12 percent to $6.20 in after-hours trading on the Nasdaq. Groupon says it now expects adjusted EBITDA of more than $270 million in 2014. It previously projected adjusted EBITDA of more than $300 million. (Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman and Edwin Chan)
