版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 4日 星期三 05:21 BJT

Groupon names Rich Williams CEO

Nov 3 Groupon Inc, operator of daily deals website groupon.com, said Chief Operating Officer Rich Williams would succeed Eric Lefkofsky as chief executive officer.

Lefkofsky will return to the role of chairman, effective immediately.

Net loss attributable to Groupon widened to $27.6 million, or 4 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $21.2 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell marginally to $713.6 million from $714.3 million. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐