Groupon names Rich Williams CEO

US STOCKS-Wall St rises as Trump inauguration kicks off
* Indexes up: Dow 0.47 pct, S&P 0.44 pct, Nasdaq 0.35 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
Nov 3 Groupon Inc, operator of daily deals website groupon.com, said Chief Operating Officer Rich Williams would succeed Eric Lefkofsky as chief executive officer.
Lefkofsky will return to the role of chairman, effective immediately.
Net loss attributable to Groupon widened to $27.6 million, or 4 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $21.2 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell marginally to $713.6 million from $714.3 million. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.47 pct, S&P 0.44 pct, Nasdaq 0.35 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
WASHINGTON, Jan 20 Outgoing U.S. Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler warned Republicans against dismantling the Obama administration's landmark "net neutrality" protections that bar internet service providers from slowing consumer access to web content.
BRASILIA, Jan 20 Carrefour SA shareholders could appoint a new chief executive this year and have identified Best Buy Co Inc CEO Hubert Joly as one of their favourites for the post, Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported on Friday.