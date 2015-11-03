Groupon names Rich Williams CEO

Nov 3 Groupon Inc, operator of daily deals website groupon.com, said Chief Operating Officer Rich Williams would succeed Eric Lefkofsky as chief executive officer.

Lefkofsky will return to the role of chairman, effective immediately.

Net loss attributable to Groupon widened to $27.6 million, or 4 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $21.2 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell marginally to $713.6 million from $714.3 million. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)