UPDATE 1-Groupon co-founder Lefkofsky stepping down as CEO, to be chairman

Nov 3 Groupon Inc, operator of daily deals website groupon.com, said co-founder Eric Lefkofsky was stepping down from the post of chief executive and would return to the role of chairman, effective immediately.

Chief Operating Officer Rich Williams will succeed Lefkofsky as CEO.

Groupon also posted lower-than-expected revenue in the third quarter, hurt by lackluster sales in North America and lower revenue from its international business. It forecast fourth-quarter revenue below analyst estimate.

Groupon, which has started selling products online, is trying to transform itself into an online marketplace.

The company said in September it would cut jobs and shut operations in seven countries, after exiting Greece and Turkey.

Groupon's shares have more than halved this year. They were trading nearly flat in post-market trading on Tuesday.

The company said it expects fourth-quarter revenue of $815 million-$865 million, below analysts' expectation of $956.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net loss attributable to Groupon widened to $27.6 million, or 4 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $21.2 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $713.6 million from $714.3 million, versus analysts' estimate of $732.8 million.

