UPDATE 3-Groupon's full-year revenue forecast below views, hit by dollar

(Adds company comment, analyst comment, details on number of
active users after stake sale adjustments)
By Nandita Bose and Kshitiz Goliya
May 5 Groupon Inc forecast full-year
revenue well below analyst expectations on Tuesday, hurt by a
stronger dollar and weaker-than-expected billings, a key metric
reflecting the gross amount collected from customers.
Groupon, which once dominated the fast-growing online
coupons arena, has been struggling to rev up sales and profit as
it battles stiff competition from smaller companies as well as
online giants such as Amazon.com Inc.
In April, the daily deals and online retailer agreed to sell
a 46 percent stake in its South Korean business as part of its
turnaround efforts.
Chief Executive Eric Lefkofsky told Reuters in an interview
on Tuesday the company will evaluate alternatives that would
help unlock shareholder value in countries where Groupon
questions its long-term strategic positioning, as it did in
Korea.
The company, which gets 160 million visitors globally per
month, saw a drop in active customers to 48 million as of March
31 from 54 million as of Dec. 31, 2014. On an adjusted basis
after the stake sale, active users increased marginally
quarter-over-quarter, to 48.1 million from 47.4 million.
Lefkofsky said the company aims to double the number of
deals over the next year so that Groupon always has deals on
offer within its top categories.
"To date, we've had a one-size-fits-all approach when it
comes to merchants, and over time, we've come to realize it's
too limiting," he said.
Groupon forecast 2015 revenue of between $3.15 billion and
$3.3 billion, below the $3.53 billion analysts on average were
expecting, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"The deterioration in sales growth is a concern for
Groupon," Neil Saunders, chief executive of research firm
Conlumino, said. "If repeated across the remainder of this year
it will make the group's quest for profitability even more
challenging than it has been to date."
The company said it expected changes in foreign exchange
rates to hurt its year-over-year revenue growth rate by 700
basis points.
Groupon reported gross billings of $1.55 billion for the
first quarter, well below the average analyst estimate of $1.86
billion, according to market research firm FactSet
StreetAccount.
Net loss attributable to common stockholders narrowed to
$14.3 million, or 2 cents per share, for the quarter ended March
31, from $37.8 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 3 cents per share,
beating an average analyst estimate of a profit of 1 cent per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose to $750.4 million from $728.4 million.
The company's stock fell 2 percent to $6.70 in extended
trading.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago and Kshitiz Goliya in
Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in
Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings and Leslie Adler)