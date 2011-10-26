Groupon CEO says replacing 10 pct of sales staff

* Groupon to replace bottom 10 pct of sales staff-CEO
* Signing new merchants preferable to keeping old ones-CEO
* IPO expected to price Nov. 3, begin trading Nov. 4
BOSTON, Oct 26 Daily deals site Groupon is
replacing the worst 10 percent of its sales staff as it pushes
to win stronger deals from merchants and ensure it can keep
growing, the company's chief executive told potential IPO
investors on Wednesday.
Andrew Mason told investors who had gathered in Boston that
the action was designed to improve the quality of the deals
being offered.
Groupon currently has a salesforce of over 4,800, according
to its IPO prospectus.
As of Sept. 30, Groupon had 143 million subscribers, but in
the third quarter only 30 million of them bought Groupons.
Repeat customers increased from the second quarter but only
numbered 16 million, according to a regulatory filing with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Failing to win enough repeat customers may dampen the rapid
growth that currently supports the company's roughly $11
billion valuation.
Some merchants have complained that Groupon did not help
them win permanent customers, and instead delivered bargain
seekers taking advantage of price cuts. A portfolio manager at
the roadshow said these complaints raised doubts about
Groupon's ability to keep growing.
"At the end of the day all they're offering the merchant is
the ability to cut price ... you can cut price any time you
want. You don't need Groupon to do it," said a portfolio
manager whose firm manages more than $20 billion and who
attended the presentation in Boston.
But Mason does not see it that way. On Wednesday, he
described Groupon's approach as "risk-free performance
marketing" for businesses.
"They pay for customers (coming through) the door," Mason
explained. "You're not going to get this from the Yellow
Pages."
Mason also said that a steady stream of deals from new
merchants makes for a better customer experience, and there is
some bias toward signing up new merchants rather than keeping
old ones.
A spokesman for Groupon declined to comment.
In the online version of Groupon's roadshow, the company
said that about half of the businesses offering Groupons in the
third quarter had previously done so.
Groupon's IPO is scheduled to price on Nov. 3, and the
shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq on Nov. 4
under the ticker "GRPN".
Underwriters on the IPO are being led by Morgan Stanley
(MS.N), Goldman Sachs & Co (GS.N) and Credit Suisse CSGN.VX.
