Key Groupon exec departs for Staples after one year

SAN FRANCISCO May 7 The head of Groupon Inc's
retail division will depart next week to lead Staples
Inc's online and digital arm, after only about a year
at the Internet daily deals leader.
Faisal Masud joined Groupon in 2012 from eBay Inc
to oversee "Groupon Goods", intended to compete more directly
with eBay and Amazon.com Inc. Effective May 20, he will
lead development of e-commerce for Staples, the office-supplies
retail chain said in a statement on Tuesday.
Groupon has been struggling to make inroads into more
traditional Internet retail as appetite wanes for the online
local discounts it specializes in.
The company, one of the most feted Internet market
debutantes of 2011, fired co-founder and CEO Andrew Mason in
February after a string of disappointing results wiped out
three-quarters of its market value. Groupon, which had lost
several other key executives, is on the lookout for a new
permanent chief executive.