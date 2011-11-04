IPO VIEW-Groupon travels 'tortured' road to Nasdaq

TURNING POINT

Groupon, which declined to comment on the board meeting or on private discussions with investors, was nonetheless still determined to pursue a public listing.

Mason was frustrated that he could not respond publicly to Groupon's many critics because of SEC rules limiting promotion of IPOs ahead of the listing.

He tested the limits of SEC rules when he wrote a memo to employees in August, lashing out at Groupon critics and divulging new financial information. He pinpointed a media story that asked whether Groupon was running out of cash.

"With this article, the degree to which we're getting the shit kicked out of us in the press had finally crossed the threshold from 'annoying' to 'hilarious,'" Mason wrote in the memo that was leaked and widely reported in the press.

"While we've bitten our tongues and allowed insane accusations (like in the article above) to go unchallenged publicly, it's important to me that you have the context necessary to brush this stuff off," he wrote.

Around this time, a top underwriter on the IPO mentioned the idea of scaling back the IPO to Lefkofsky, Groupon's chairman. The move would help Groupon get on the road more quickly, letting it answer critics, the banker said.

The turning point came in October, when Groupon announced that it was shrinking its IPO and nearly halving the valuation. Existing shareholders agreed not to sell, and the IPO would raise about $540 million, instead of $750 million, and value the company at about $11 billion.

Mason and the executive team polished their presentations and hit the road on Oct 25, crisscrossing America to visit investors in Baltimore, Washington D.C., Boston, New York, San Francisco, Denver, Los Angeles and Chicago. [ID:nN1E79R21E]

Michael Moe, head of GSV Capital Corp (GSVC.O), which invested in Groupon in August, gave credit to the company for fighting its way out of a negative news cycle.

"The smart thing was to get out on the road and start telling their story," Moe told Reuters. "They put a price on the cover that put fans in the stands. Then they let the market price it. Putting too high a price would have dissuaded investors from considering it properly."

Several money managers said they were impressed by Mason's charm offensive. One fund manager described the CEO as composed, confident and articulate, "He was as presidential as a thirty-year-old can be."

DEBUT STRONG, OUTLOOK LESS CERTAIN

On Thursday, Groupon priced its IPO at $20 a share, above the targeted range of $16 to $18, and increased the issue to 35 million shares from 30 million. The IPO raised at least $700 million and valued the company at almost $13 billion.

If the underwriters exercise their option to buy more stock, Groupon will raise over $800 million, before fees.

The IPO is the largest from a U.S. Internet company since Google raised $1.7 billion in 2004.

But in terms of the percentage of shares sold, the IPO is one of the smallest floats of the past decade. That could pressure Groupon shares in coming months, analysts said, citing concerns about additional share sales.

"Much of this pop is based on the low float," said Michael Yoshikami head of money-management firm YCMNET Investment Committee. "We continue to be concerned about Groupon's model, especially given the low barrier for entry into this space."

"I expect this stock to come back from its price and settle near $15," he added. "Above that seems too frothy for me." (Reporting by Alistair Barr, Clare Baldwin and Sarah McBride, editing by Tiffany Wu, Bernard Orr)