IPO VIEW-Groupon travels 'tortured' road to Nasdaq

TURNING POINT
Groupon, which declined to comment on the board meeting or
on private discussions with investors, was nonetheless still
determined to pursue a public listing.
Mason was frustrated that he could not respond publicly to
Groupon's many critics because of SEC rules limiting promotion
of IPOs ahead of the listing.
He tested the limits of SEC rules when he wrote a memo to
employees in August, lashing out at Groupon critics and
divulging new financial information. He pinpointed a media
story that asked whether Groupon was running out of cash.
"With this article, the degree to which we're getting the
shit kicked out of us in the press had finally crossed the
threshold from 'annoying' to 'hilarious,'" Mason wrote in the
memo that was leaked and widely reported in the press.
"While we've bitten our tongues and allowed insane
accusations (like in the article above) to go unchallenged
publicly, it's important to me that you have the context
necessary to brush this stuff off," he wrote.
Around this time, a top underwriter on the IPO mentioned
the idea of scaling back the IPO to Lefkofsky, Groupon's
chairman. The move would help Groupon get on the road more
quickly, letting it answer critics, the banker said.
The turning point came in October, when Groupon announced
that it was shrinking its IPO and nearly halving the valuation.
Existing shareholders agreed not to sell, and the IPO would
raise about $540 million, instead of $750 million, and value
the company at about $11 billion.
Mason and the executive team polished their presentations
and hit the road on Oct. 25, crisscrossing America to visit
investors in Baltimore, Washington, D.C., Boston, New York, San
Francisco, Denver, Los Angeles and Chicago. [ID:nN1E79R21E]
Michael Moe, head of GSV Capital Corp (GSVC.O), which
invested in Groupon in August, gave credit to the company for
fighting its way out of a negative news cycle.
"The smart thing was to get out on the road and start
telling their story," Moe told Reuters. "They put a price on
the cover that put fans in the stands. Then they let the market
price it. Putting too high a price would have dissuaded
investors from considering it properly."
Several money managers said they were impressed by Mason's
charm offensive. One fund manager described the CEO as
composed, confident and articulate, "He was as presidential as
a 30-year-old can be."
DEBUT STRONG, OUTLOOK LESS CERTAIN
On Thursday, Groupon priced its IPO at $20 a share, above
the targeted range of $16 to $18, and increased the issue to 35
million shares from 30 million. The IPO raised at least $700
million and valued the company at almost $13 billion.
If the underwriters exercise their option to buy more
stock, Groupon will raise more than $800 million, before fees.
The IPO is the largest from a U.S. Internet company since
Google raised $1.7 billion in 2004.
But in terms of the percentage of shares sold, the IPO is
one of the smallest floats of the past decade. That could
pressure Groupon shares in coming months, analysts said, citing
concerns about additional share sales.
"Much of this pop is based on the low float," said Michael
Yoshikami head of money-management firm YCMNET Investment
Committee. "We continue to be concerned about Groupon's model,
especially given the low barrier for entry into this space."
"I expect this stock to come back from its price and settle
near $15," he added. "Above that seems too frothy for me."
(Reporting by Alistair Barr, Clare Baldwin and Sarah McBride,
editing by Tiffany Wu, Bernard Orr)