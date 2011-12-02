UPDATE 1-UK consumer watchdog probes Groupon

* UK OFT investigating Groupon UK since July

* UK advertising watchdog has voiced concerns

LONDON Dec 2 Britain's consumer watchdog, the Office of Fair Trading, is investigating Groupon UK after receiving complaints about how the daily-deal company was conducting its business.

The OFT said on Friday it had since July been conducting a secret investigation into Groupon UK, a unit of U.S.-based Groupon Inc which floated in New York last month. .

A spokeswoman for Groupon, which offers deals on products from hotel stays to calendars, said the company was cooperating fully with the OFT to ensure the rights of consumers were protected.

"Groupon constantly strives for business practices that are in the best interest of consumers. We are constantly evolving business process to ensure customers receive the best possible experience at the highest standards," she said.

The OFT's probe became public after Britain's advertising watchdog, the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), highlighted complaints regarding Groupon UK's failure to conduct promotions fairly, failure to provide evidence that offers are available and exaggeration of savings claims.

The ASA said it had formally investigated and upheld complaints against Groupon UK's advertising on 11 occasions and had informally resolved 37 cases.

The OFT said it was "considering whether Groupon is complying with consumer protection legislation, including in relation to certain of its advertising practices," it said.

"The opening of this investigation follows complaints the OFT has received in relation to Groupon's trading practices."