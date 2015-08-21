Mexico's Grupo Gigante to seek share capital increase

MEXICO CITY Aug 20 Mexican retailer Grupo
Gigante said on Thursday it would propose raising
its equity capital at a shareholders' meeting on Sept. 8, a step
which it said could be used to fund borrowing and help the
business to grow.
In a statement, the company said the sum of its variable
share capital raised would be determined at the meeting "with
the intention of carrying out business plans and expansion of
its most important segments and subsidiaries."
The move is also aimed at improving liquidity of the shares,
it added.
(Writing by Dave Graham)