GrubHub IPO priced slightly above expected range at $26/share

BRIEF-Tenaris reports qtrly earnings per share $0.17
* Estimate that global demand for octg products in 2017 will increase in range of 35-40% with respect to 2016
April 3 GrubHub Inc's IPO was priced slightly above its expected price range at $26 per share, valuing the biggest U.S. online food delivery services company at about $2.04 billion.
The IPO, which was expected to be priced between $23-$25 per share, raised about $192.5 million.
Of the 7.40 million shares offered, GrubHub sold 4 million with the rest by selling shareholders.
GrubHub's shares will start trading on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "GRUB."
Citigroup and Morgan Stanley were the lead underwriters to the offering.
* Sets quarterly dividend of $1.82 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CALGARY, Alberta, April 26 Suncor Energy , Canada's largest oil and gas company, reported a better-than-expected first-quarter profit on Wednesday as a result of higher crude prices, foreign exchange gains and the sale of assets.