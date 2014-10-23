GrubHub revenue jumps as more customers order food online

Storage wars: New U.S. potash player K+S faces warehouse squeeze
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 1 Germany's K+S AG will crack into the U.S. fertilizer market this spring when it opens the first new western Canadian potash mine in nearly five decades.
Oct 23 GrubHub Inc reported a 51 percent rise in quarterly revenue as more consumers used the online food-order-and-delivery company to order their meals.
The company's net income rose to $6.5 million, or 8 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.2 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $61.9 million from $41 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 1 Germany's K+S AG will crack into the U.S. fertilizer market this spring when it opens the first new western Canadian potash mine in nearly five decades.
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
* Says it completed the sale of AIG Fuji Life Insurance Company Ltd (AFLI) to FWD Group, as planned