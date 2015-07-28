UPDATE 1-GrubHub ups revenue forecast as more diners order food online

(Adds forecast, background, shares)
July 28 Online food order and delivery company
GrubHub Inc raised its full-year revenue forecast and
reported better-than-expected second-quarter revenue as more
diners used its services to order meals.
The company's shares rose about 14 percent to $35.50 in
premarket trading on Tuesday.
GrubHub, which operates in more than 900 U.S. cities as well
as London, delivers everything from expensive steaks to bento
boxes. The company receives a commission from restaurants on
orders booked through its website and mobile application.
The number of active diners using GrubHub's services rose 42
percent to 5.9 million in the second quarter ended June 30 from
a year earlier, the company said.
GrubHub has been investing heavily to build its
food-delivery network and completed the acquisitions of DiningIn
and Restaurants on the Run in February, giving it the ability to
execute deliveries for nearly 3,000 U.S. restaurants.
"We are making great strides expanding our delivery
capabilities. By next week, we will have doubled the number of
markets where we offer delivery in the months following our
February acquisitions," Chief Executive Matt Maloney said in a
statement on Tuesday.
GrubHub raised its full-year revenue forecast to $358
million-$364 million from $346 million-$361 million. Analysts on
average were expecting full-year revenue of $359.9 million.
The company's net income rose to $9.4 million, or 11 cents
per share, in the second quarter, from $2.7 million, or 3 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $88 million from $60 million, beating the
average analyst estimate of $85.3 million.
