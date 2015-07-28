UPDATE 1-GrubHub ups revenue forecast as more diners order food online

(Adds forecast, background, shares)

July 28 Online food order and delivery company GrubHub Inc raised its full-year revenue forecast and reported better-than-expected second-quarter revenue as more diners used its services to order meals.

The company's shares rose about 14 percent to $35.50 in premarket trading on Tuesday.

GrubHub, which operates in more than 900 U.S. cities as well as London, delivers everything from expensive steaks to bento boxes. The company receives a commission from restaurants on orders booked through its website and mobile application.

The number of active diners using GrubHub's services rose 42 percent to 5.9 million in the second quarter ended June 30 from a year earlier, the company said.

GrubHub has been investing heavily to build its food-delivery network and completed the acquisitions of DiningIn and Restaurants on the Run in February, giving it the ability to execute deliveries for nearly 3,000 U.S. restaurants.

"We are making great strides expanding our delivery capabilities. By next week, we will have doubled the number of markets where we offer delivery in the months following our February acquisitions," Chief Executive Matt Maloney said in a statement on Tuesday.

GrubHub raised its full-year revenue forecast to $358 million-$364 million from $346 million-$361 million. Analysts on average were expecting full-year revenue of $359.9 million.

The company's net income rose to $9.4 million, or 11 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $2.7 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $88 million from $60 million, beating the average analyst estimate of $85.3 million.

