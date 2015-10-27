UPDATE 1-GrubHub profit misses estimates as costs rise; shares slump

(Adds details)
Oct 27 GrubHub Inc, an online food
order and delivery company, reported a quarterly profit that
missed expectations, as higher costs weighed on margins.
GrubHub's shares slumped more than 29 percent to a record
low in early trading on Tuesday after the company's revenue
forecast for the current quarter was also less than expected.
The company, which reaches more than 900 U.S. cities,
delivers everything from expensive steaks to bento boxes and
also gets paid a commission by restaurants for orders placed
through its website or app.
Of late, the company has invested heavily in delivering food
itself. It acquired DiningIn and Restaurants on the Run in
February, giving it the ability to deliver for nearly 3,000
restaurants.
That increase in spending was reflected in GrubHub's total
costs incurred in the third quarter ended Sept. 30. Expenses
jumped 47.2 percent, to $74 million, outpacing revenue growth of
38.2 percent.
Revenue rose to $85.7 million from $61.9 million in the
quarter, as the as the number of active diners using its online
services to order food rose 41 percent to 6.43 million.
GrubHub's net income rose to $6.9 million, or 8 cents per
share, from $6.5 million, or 8 cents per share.
On an adjusted basis, it earned 13 cents per share, falling
short of analysts average estimate of 14 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
GrubHub forecast revenue of $98-$100 million for the current
quarter. Analysts were expecting $100.9 million.
The company's shares were down 28 percent at $22.98 in early
trading on Tuesday. They fell to a low of $22.65.
(Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr
and Savio D'Souza)