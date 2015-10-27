UPDATE 1-GrubHub profit misses estimates as costs rise; shares slump

(Adds details)

Oct 27 GrubHub Inc, an online food order and delivery company, reported a quarterly profit that missed expectations, as higher costs weighed on margins.

GrubHub's shares slumped more than 29 percent to a record low in early trading on Tuesday after the company's revenue forecast for the current quarter was also less than expected.

The company, which reaches more than 900 U.S. cities, delivers everything from expensive steaks to bento boxes and also gets paid a commission by restaurants for orders placed through its website or app.

Of late, the company has invested heavily in delivering food itself. It acquired DiningIn and Restaurants on the Run in February, giving it the ability to deliver for nearly 3,000 restaurants.

That increase in spending was reflected in GrubHub's total costs incurred in the third quarter ended Sept. 30. Expenses jumped 47.2 percent, to $74 million, outpacing revenue growth of 38.2 percent.

Revenue rose to $85.7 million from $61.9 million in the quarter, as the as the number of active diners using its online services to order food rose 41 percent to 6.43 million.

GrubHub's net income rose to $6.9 million, or 8 cents per share, from $6.5 million, or 8 cents per share.

On an adjusted basis, it earned 13 cents per share, falling short of analysts average estimate of 14 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

GrubHub forecast revenue of $98-$100 million for the current quarter. Analysts were expecting $100.9 million.

The company's shares were down 28 percent at $22.98 in early trading on Tuesday. They fell to a low of $22.65.