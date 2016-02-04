Online food delivery service GrubHub's revenue soars 36.3 pct

BRIEF-Check Point Software says Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.31
* Check Point Software Technologies reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results
Feb 4 Online food order and delivery company GrubHub Inc reported a 36.3 percent jump in revenue for the last three months of 2015, as more diners used its services.
The company's net income rose to $11.3 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $10.8 million a year earlier.
On a per share basis, earnings were flat at 13 cents.
Revenue increased to $100 million from $73.3 million. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* BB&T reports record earnings for 2016; quarterly earnings totaled $592 million, up 18% over 2015
BEIJING, Jan 19 China and the United States can resolve any trade disputes through talks, the government said on Thursday, as a Chinese newspaper warned U.S. business could be targets for retaliation in any trade war ushered in by President-elect Donald Trump.