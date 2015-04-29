GrubHub revenue jumps as more customers order food online

April 29 Online food order and delivery company
GrubHub Inc reported a 50.6 percent rise in quarterly
revenue as more diners used its services to order meals.
The company's net income attributable to common shareholders
rose to $10.6 million, or 12 cents per share, in the first
quarter ended March 31, from $4.4 million, or 6 cents per share,
a year earlier.
Revenue increased to $88.2 million from $58.6 million.
GrubHub said the number of active diners using its services
jumped about 46 percent to 5.6 million.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)