GrubHub Seamless files for H1 IPO -WSJ

Nikkei edges up, high-tech shares jump on earnings
TOKYO, May 1 Japanese stock prices posted modest gains on Monday as high-tech shares such as Tokyo Electron and Murata Manufacturing gained on upbeat earnings in otherwise holiday-lulled trading.
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 20 Online food delivery service GrubHub Seamless has filed confidentially to go public as soon as the first half of this year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
The company has met with investment banks but remains uncertain how much it could raise via an initial public offering, the Journal cited the sources as saying.
Several Internet consumer companies are expected to go public this year, spurred partly by Twitter Inc's successful IPO in November and a buoyant stock market.
GrubHub was not immediately available for comment.
Chicago-based GrubHub merged with larger New York-based rival Seamless last year to expand into multiple U.S. cities. Before the merger, Seamless executives said the company was on track to process $1 billion in food orders annually, out of which it would take a small cut.
GrubHub, backed by T Rowe Price among other fund and private equity investors, processes online food orders for some 28,000 restaurants across 600 cities.
NEW YORK, April 30 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc is in talks with Blackstone Group LP about submitting an offer to buy Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. television station operators, sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.