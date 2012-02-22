Mexico's Gruma posts higher fourth-quarter profit

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Friday:
MEXICO CITY, Feb 22 Mexican corn miller and tortilla maker Gruma said on Wednesday its fourth-quarter profit rose eight-fold from the year earlier period, helped by higher prices and a drop in financing costs.
The company also said it named a new chief executive to replace Raul Pelaez, who stepped down in August. The new CEO, Joel Suarez, previously headed Gruma's U.S. business.
Fourth-quarter profit rose to 918 million pesos ($65.7 million) from 112 million pesos a year earlier.
The company benefited from lower interest rates in the quarter and less debt.
In the fourth quarter last year the corn miller also registered a one-off cost related to the expropriation of Gruma businesses in Venezuela.
Revenue climbed 40 percent to 16.59 billion pesos from 11.83 billion pesos a year earlier, as the weaker peso during the quarter boosted the value of its sales from overseas subsidiaries.
Gruma shares closed up 1 percent at 29.21 pesos in local trading.
