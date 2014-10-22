Mexico's Gruma 3rd-qtr net profit jumps 83 percent

BRIEF-Alisports Group announces strategic partnership with Olympic Council of Asia
* Alisports Group says has announced a strategic partnership with Olympic Council of Asia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY Oct 22 Mexican corn miller and tortilla maker Gruma said on Wednesday that its third-quarter net profit rose 83 percent due reduced financial costs and lower raw material costs.
The company reported a net profit of 1.15 billion pesos ($86 million) in the July to September period, compared with 631 million pesos for the same period last year, according to a filing with the Mexican stock exchange.
Revenue for the quarter rose less than 1 percent on the year to 12.67 billion pesos.
Gruma shares had closed 0.92 percent higher at 149.65 pesos before the company reported its results.
($1 = 13.4235 Mexican pesos at end-Sept.) (Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Alan Crosby)
* Intends to challenge verdict relating to co, national automotive parts association through post-trial motions - SEC filing
NEW YORK, April 21 Starbucks baristas have taken to social media to complain about the coffee chain's entry into the latest food craze: Unicorn Frappucino.