Mexico's Gruma buys Nebraska tortilla maker

* Acquisition will help Gruma cut transportation costs
* Deal continues Gruma's acquisition spree
MEXICO CITY Aug 25 Mexican corn miller Gruma (GRUMAB.MX) said on Thursday it bought a tortilla factory in Nebraska for $20 million, its largest acquisition this year.
The Nebraskan tortilla maker, Casa de Oro Foods, is based in Omaha and makes flour tortillas as well as tortilla-based dinner kits, Gruma said.
The deal will bolster Gruma's position in the U.S. Midwest and it will also help cut the company's transportation costs, according to a statement the company filed with the Mexican stock exchange.
Gruma has been on an acquisition spree this year, buying Russian tortilla company SoIntse for $7 million and a tortilla maker in Albuquerque, New Mexico for $9.3 million.
The company is looking to expand in Europe, the Middle East and the United States, Chief Executive Raul Pelaez told Reuters in an interview last month. [ID:nN1E76410B]
Gruma shares are down 6 percent since the start of the year. Mexico's IPC stock index is down 12 percent this year. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay, editing by Bernard Orr)
