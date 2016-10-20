Mexico's Banorte posts 16 pct rise in 3rd-qtr profit

MEXICO CITY Oct 20 Mexico's Grupo Financiero
Banorte, the country's fourth-largest bank by assets, on
Thursday reported a third-quarter net profit 16 percent higher
than the same period last year.
The bank, the biggest still owned by Mexicans,
said it posted a quarterly net profit of 4.98 billion pesos
($256.7 million), thanks in part to an efficiency drive.
Banorte said its loan book, excluding bad loans, expanded 11
percent to $553.4 billion pesos.
($1 = 19.3820 pesos at end-September)
(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter)