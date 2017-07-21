FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
17 小时内
UPDATE 1-Biotoscana Brazil IPO raises $417 mln, at midpoint of price range
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
调查：主要央行为收紧政策预热 尽管通胀仍不温不火
路透调查
调查：主要央行为收紧政策预热 尽管通胀仍不温不火
中企海外投资“有控有扶” 政策频繁转向或增加企业决策难度
深度分析
中企海外投资“有控有扶” 政策频繁转向或增加企业决策难度
109家中企上榜世界财富500强 阿里巴巴和腾讯首次入榜
中国财经
109家中企上榜世界财富500强 阿里巴巴和腾讯首次入榜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月21日 / 晚上9点58分 / 17 小时内

UPDATE 1-Biotoscana Brazil IPO raises $417 mln, at midpoint of price range

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Adds pricing, amount raised)

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Bruno Federowski

BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, July 21 (Reuters) - Grupo Biotoscana SA and shareholders on Friday raised 1.34 billion reais ($427 million) with an initial public offering in Brazil at the midpoint of a suggested price range, capping the busiest week in four years for equity offerings in the country.

Biotoscana, a Colombia-based pharmaceutical company, sold 50.6 million Brazilian depositary receipts (BDRs) at 26.50 reais each, data from securities regulator CVM showed.

The transaction underscores the solid demand for a rare regional play in the biotechnological sector. Reuters had reported on Friday afternoon that investors had placed bids worth nearly five times the amount of shares on sale, at the midpoint of the suggested price range of 24.50 to 28.50 reais.

It also spells good news for reinsure IRB Brasil Resseguros SA and renewable power firm Omega Geração SA, which are scheduled to list shares on the São Paulo Stock Exchange in coming weeks.

Grupo Carrefour Brasil SA and shareholders on Tuesday placed 5.12 billion reais ($1.6 billion) worth of shares in Brazil's largest initial public offering in four years, though the offering priced at the bottom end of a suggested range.

Investors have been wary of Brazilian IPOs because new issues have failed to deliver promised returns over the past decade. Less than one-third of the 115 IPOs priced since the start of 2007 yielded returns above Brazil's interbank lending rate, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 3.1406 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Bruno Federowski; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below