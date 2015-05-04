Mexican construction firm Elementia expects IPO later this year

Toshiba tells Western Digital not to interfere with chip unit sale
TOKYO, May 9 Toshiba Corp has told its memory chip partner Western Digital Corp not to interfere with the sale of the Japanese company's prized chip unit.
MONTERREY May 4 Mexican construction conglomerate Elementia, part-owned by tycoon Carlos Slim, still expects to go public this year after market volatility caused it to miss a launch target, the company said on Monday.
"We think that the volatility has diminished, which means that we'll probably be ready to do it in the next six months," said Fernando Ruiz, who became chief executive in February.
In November, previous CEO Eduardo Musalem said the initial public offering (IPO), worth about $400 million, was possible by March.
Ruiz said the IPO would raise capital for expansion in both domestic and foreign markets, but did not elaborate.
Elementia is co-owned by Slim's industrial conglomerate Grupo Carso and Mexican businessman Antonio del Valle, who controls plastic pipe maker Mexichem . (Reporting by Gabriela Lopez; Writing by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Richard Chang)
TOKYO, May 9 Toshiba Corp has told its memory chip partner Western Digital Corp not to interfere with the sale of the Japanese company's prized chip unit.
* Ag Growth announces first quarter 2017 results; declares dividends
DUBAI, May 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.