Slim's Grupo Carso says energy unit wins pipeline tender

MEXICO CITY Jan 29 Grupo Carso, Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's industrial conglomerate, on Thursday said a consortium including its energy unit had submitted a winning bid to build a pipeline in Texas.

The consortium won the tender from the Mexican Federal Electricity Commission with a $596 million proposal, Grupo Carso said in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange. (Reporting by Veronica Gomez Sparrowe)
