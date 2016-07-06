Argentina's Banco Galicia eyes Tier 2 bond

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
NEW YORK, July 6 (IFR) - Banco de Galicia y Buenos Aires, one of the largest private banks in Argentina, will start investor meetings next week ahead of a potential subordinated bond sale.
The lender is looking to raise up to US$300m through a 10-year Tier 2 bond, according to rating agency Moody's, which has assigned a Caa1 rating to the proposed issue.
The deal would be the first Tier 2 issue out of Argentina to comply with tighter Basel III standards, which require subordinated bondholders to take a loss if the bank reaches the so-called point of non-viability.
Banco Galicia has hired Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan as joint bookrunners and Standard Chartered as lead manager to arrange the meetings, which will take place in London and the US West Coast on July 11, New York and Boston on July 12 and wrap up in New York on July 13.
The bond sale would be Banco Galicia's first in the international market since 2011, when it raised US$300m through a seven-year non-call four note that priced at a final yield of 8.75%, according to IFR data. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)