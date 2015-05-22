Grupo Mexico plans $1 bln in rail unit IPO in late June - presentation

MEXICO CITY May 22 Mexican mining, transport and infrastructure company Grupo Mexico plans to raise between 13.7 billion and 16 billion pesos ($1.05 billion) in the initial public offering (IPO) of its rail unit, according to an analyst presentation.

The new company will be called FM Rail Holding, the presentation obtained by Reuters on Friday showed, and the company plans to launch the offer for the shares in the fourth week of June.

A company spokeswoman did not immediately confirm what was in the presentation.

($1 = 15.2624 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Noe Torres)