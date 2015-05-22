UPDATE 1-Grupo Mexico plans $1 bln rail unit IPO in late June -presentation

(Adds details on investment, ownership structure)

MEXICO CITY May 22 Mexican mining, transport and infrastructure firm Grupo Mexico plans to raise between 13.7 billion and 16 billion pesos ($1.05 billion) in the initial public offering (IPO) of its rail unit ITM, according to an analyst presentation.

The company plans to price the share offer in the fourth week of June, the presentation, given to analysts earlier this month and reviewed by Reuters on Friday, showed.

A company spokeswoman did not immediately confirm what was in the presentation.

The money raised in the IPO will be used to fund the expansion of its rail network and investment in upgrading its locomotive and rail cars.

Grupo Mexico said at the end of April it hoped to raise around $1.3 billion with the offer.

The miner owns 75 percent of the rail unit, while the rest is owned by Carlos Slim's industrial conglomerate Grupo Carso and his private equity fund Sinca Inbursa, the presentation showed.

($1 = 15.2624 Mexican pesos)