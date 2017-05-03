版本:
Mexican miner Grupo Mexico's net profit slips 10.75 pct in Q1

MEXICO CITY May 3 Mexican mining, rail, and infrastructure company Grupo Mexico reported on Wednesday a 10.75 percent year-on-year drop in its first-quarter net profit, missing expectations.

The company, one of the world's top copper producers, reported net profit of $412.4 million from January and March. Analysts had forecast $430 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Mitra Taj)
