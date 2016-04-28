Grupo Mexico's 1st-qtr profit up more than 20 pct

BRIEF-Bats Global Markets says stockholders approve merger with CBOE Holdings
* BATS Global Markets announces stockholder approval of merger agreement with CBOE Holdings
MEXICO CITY, April 27 Mexican mining, rail and infrastructure company Grupo Mexico said on Wednesday its first-quarter net profit rose 20.9 percent compared to the same period last year.
Grupo Mexico posted a profit of $406.90 million for the three-month period, up from $336.52 million in the same quarter a year earlier.
Revenue for the quarter was down 7.8 percent at $1.9 billion as the company grappled with lower prices for some of its key commodities, including copper and silver. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter and Anna Yukhananov)
Jan 17 Claire's Inc, known for its affordable jewelry and ear piercing services, said it was withdrawing its plans to go public, more than three years after filing for an initial public offering.
MILAN, Jan 17 Broadcaster Mediaset expects a 17-fold increase in its Italian operating profit by 2020 by completely rethinking the strategy of its pay-TV arm Premium after a deal to sell the unit to France's Vivendi fell through.